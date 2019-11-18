1 suspect arrested, 1 at large after pursuit in North Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK CO., Texas– One suspect was in custody after a pursuit in North Lubbock County on Monday.

At about 1:00 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff Deputies were serving a warrant at 151st Street and FM 400, said LCSO.

After the pursuit, the suspect ran from a vehicle and was behind a residence at 3801 FM 2641.

Sgt. Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that two deputies were struck while they were on foot when the suspects were in their vehicle . However, the injuries did not appear to be serious, according to DPS.

