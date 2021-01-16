Vehicle pursuit Saturday ends near Lubbock, DPS says

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement from multiple agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday afternoon in Lynn and Lubbock County.

The incident was reported during the noon hour.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a suspect fled in a vehicle from an unspecified location in Lynn County northbound on U.S. Highway 87.

A deputy with the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office followed the vehicle across the county line into Lubbock County.

According to emergency radio traffic, the pursuit ended near U.S. Highway 87 and 82nd Street. There were three occupants in the vehicle.

DPS did confirm to EverythingLubbock.com that one person was taken into custody by deputies, but specific details on the arrest were not available.

In addition to DPS Troopers, Lubbock Police Department also assisted with this case.

A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com their agency was not involved in the pursuit.

This article will be updated as additional information is provided by authorities.