Vehicle recovered from East Lubbock lake with dog’s body inside, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews recovered a submerged vehicle from a East Lubbock lake with the body of a dog inside earlier this month, according to a police report.

The incident occurred on January 8 around 1:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Canyon Lake Drive.

According to the report, a female caller reported her vehicle had went into the lake. The caller also reported she and her dog still inside the vehicle.

An officer later arrived on scene and located the vehicle submerged near the boat ramp with its rear window just sticking out of the water. The officer reported seeing a dog in the rear window, alive and trapped at that point.

The police report said the reporting party was not located in the area by the officer, but a water trail was observed leading from the lake to an area in the adjacent parking lot.

The officer said it appeared the driver was picked up by another vehicle and left the scene.

Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Dive Team, along with a local wrecker service, were able to get the vehicle out of the water.

The body of the dog was located inside the rear window. Several personal items were also located inside the vehicle.

The body of the dog was taken into custody by Lubbock Animal Services.

The vehicle was towed away from the scene.

Based on the initial investigation, the report staid it appeared the driver was able to get out of the vehicle, made no attempt to rescue the dog, left the dog inside to drown then and fled the scene before police arrived.

Air temperatures were in the upper 20s and lake’s water was cold at the time of the incident.