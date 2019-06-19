Vehicle smashes into building, caught on camera

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police and Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to the 7300 block of University Avenue on Tuesday evening. A vehicle hit the back of the Nova Medical Centers building.

According to the Lubbock Police desk, no one was injured. Officers were seen on video taking a man into custody, but his name and information about the charge were not yet released.

A viewer sent video showing the moment of the crash. The time stamp on the video showed just after 7:30 pm, but video from a camera on the tower of KAMC/KLBK showed it was after 6:30 pm.

