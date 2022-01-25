Vehicle stolen overnight, suspect arrested after chase

LUBBOCK, Texas – One person was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a short chase.

According to Lubbock County’s South Plains Auto Theft Task Force, Xavier Servin, 30, stole the vehicle from a gas station overnight. The task force said the vehicle’s owner was getting gas and left the keys inside to go into the corner store.

Officers recognized the stolen vehicle near 1st Street and Temple Avenue, but Servin drove away, which resulted in him hitting an unoccupied vehicle at 2nd Street and Temple Avenue.

Servin then hit another unoccupied vehicle at Mac Davis Lane and Avenue T. He got out of the stolen vehicle and ran away but was caught by officers and arrested.

“It was a short pursuit,” Doug Clemments, an administrator with the task force, said.

Servin was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading, possession of another’s ID and possession of a controlled substance.