Vehicle struck South Lubbock home during chase Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle struck a South Lubbock home Saturday morning during a police chase, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.
The incident occurred near 74th Street and Avenue S.
According the post, officers attempted to make a traffic stop and the vehicle fled.
No injuries were reported.
LPD asked the public to avoid the area.
