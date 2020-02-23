Vehicle struck by bullet Friday afternoon in Central Lubbock, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas – A vehicle was struck by a bullet on a Central Lubbock highway Friday afternoon, according to a police report.

The incident occurred just before 5:00 p.m. in the 6500 block of Interstate 27.

The driver reported hearing a “loud boom” but kept on driving.

There was another “loud bang” and something struck the vehicle.

The driver pulled over at an adjacent hotel and discovered a bullet hole in the driver’s side door.

There were five occcupants inside the vehicle, two adults and three children, when the incident occurred.

No injuries were reported, according to the police report.

Police did not locate the shooter.