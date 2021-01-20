Vehicle with five occupants shot at coming home from grocery store

LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday, a vehicle with five people inside was shot at in the 4400 block of 38th Street, according to a police report.

Police received the call just before 5:45 p.m. to report the aggravated assault. The driver of the victim’s vehicle told police there were two vehicles involved. One belonged to a former employer of one of the passengers, who accused the vehicle’s driver of slashing their tires, and another vehicle occupied by two suspects.

According to the police report, the victims were driving back home from a local grocery store when they noticed the former employer’s vehicle drive ahead of them and met with the suspect vehicle.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle told police both vehicles then began harassing her while she drove by revving their engines and swerving in and out of her lane.

The driver told police the suspect vehicle then got behind them and that she heard a gunshot. According to the police report, the first suspect drove the vehicle, and the second suspect fired a handgun at the victim’s vehicle while the four other passengers were also inside.

One of the passengers inside the victim’s vehicle was able to take pictures of the former employer’s and suspect’s vehicles.

An officer on scene was able to see a bullet hole on the rear of the victim’s vehicle.