LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple vehicles were burglarized and damaged over the weekend on the Texas Tech University campus, according to the TTU Police Department Crime Log.

All of the incidents were reported on Sunday, according to the crime log, but police said the incidents could have occurred in a time span between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The incidents were reported in the Z6A, Z6B, Z4M and Z1B residence hall parking lots.



An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist on Sunday obtained photos and video of multiple vehicles with broken windows, rearview mirrors and other cosmetic damage.



Vehicle vandalized on the Texas Tech University campus on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff) A vehicle with broken windows on the Texas Tech University campus on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

EverythingLubbock.com reached out multiple times to the Texas Tech University Police Department requesting additional information. If police respond, we’ll provide an update.

