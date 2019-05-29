Vehicles crash into 2 different Lubbock businesses Wednesday morning Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vehicle crashes into Advanced Limb & Brace, located at 2648 34th Street. (Nexstar Media Group/Leah Doherty) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Car removed from Advanced Limb & Brace, located at 2648 34th Street. (Nexstar Media Group/Leah Doherty) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cleanup after a car crashed into Advanced Limb & Brace, located at 2648 34th Street. (Nexstar Media Group/Leah Doherty) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vehicle crashes into the Sprint Store, located at 4814 South Loop 289 ( Nexstar Media Group/David Ewerz ) [ + - ]

LUBBOCK, Texas - Emergency crews responded to two different traffic accidents involving vehicles crashing into buildings Wednesday morning.

The first accident was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Loop 289 at the Sprint Store.

A car crashed into a side wall of the business.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com no injuries were reported.

The second accident occurred just after 11:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of 34th Street at Advanced Limb and Brace.

A car went through the front windows of the business.

Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com there were no injuries in this accident as well.

We're told the driver's foot got stuck on the gas pedal while trying to park outside the business.

Lubbock Fire Rescue, the Lubbock Police Department and UMC EMS all responded the scenes.

This article will be updated if we receive any additional information.

