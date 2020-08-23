Velvet Taco to open location in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Velvet Taco – a taco restaurant with locations in six American cities – is opening a location in Lubbock, according to the restaurant’s website.

Velvet Taco already has seven locations in the Dallas area, as well as restaurants in Austin, Houston, Charlotte, Atlanta and Chicago.

It serves non-traditional tacos, using food from several different cultures in a fast casual setting.

According to Lubbock in the Loop, the restaurant will be located at 2401 Glenna Goodacre Boulevard, where Heff’s Burgers used to be. It is tentatively scheduled to open in November.