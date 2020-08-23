Velvet Taco to open location in Lubbock

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image from Velvet Taco’s website

LUBBOCK, Texas — Velvet Taco – a taco restaurant with locations in six American cities – is opening a location in Lubbock, according to the restaurant’s website.

Velvet Taco already has seven locations in the Dallas area, as well as restaurants in Austin, Houston, Charlotte, Atlanta and Chicago.

It serves non-traditional tacos, using food from several different cultures in a fast casual setting.

According to Lubbock in the Loop, the restaurant will be located at 2401 Glenna Goodacre Boulevard, where Heff’s Burgers used to be. It is tentatively scheduled to open in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar