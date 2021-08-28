Vendors, music and historical reenactors set for Jimmy Dean Arts Festival on Sept. 4

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University, the Jimmy Dean Museum and the City of Plainview are putting the final touches on the inaugural Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on the Wayland campus. There is no charge for admission to any of the concerts or events associated with the Festival.

Plainview Mayor Dr. Charles Starnes and Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall will take part in a ribbon cutting to officially open the event at 10 a.m. Members of the City of Plainview and the Chamber of Commerce will participate.

Although the day is full of activities, the highlight of the event will be a 7 p.m. concert by the Sounds of West Texas with special guest Donna Dean performing some of Jimmy Dean’s biggest hits.

More than 40 vendors and six food trucks will be set up, along with the Mustang Club Car Show. The Old Texas Frontier Historical Association will be on hand, reenacting scenes from the Shafter Expedition of 1875. The expedition was responsible for surveying and mapping water and fuel reserves in the Llano Estacado.

Outdoor concerts will take place throughout the day with The Royal Priesthood from Happy Union Baptist Church taking the stage at 11 a.m. The Hogg Maulies will perform at 2 p.m. with Grammy Award nominated Tejano star David Lee Rodriguez scheduled for a 4 p.m. concert.

Event organizers will also be selling a special commemorative poster designed by Texas Tech University graphic arts professor Dirk Fowler who is co-founder of F2-Designs. Fowler’s work has been featured on commemorative posters for artists such as Pat Green, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefanie and Duran Duran. Fowler designs and prints his posters on a letterpress printer, giving them unique added value. Only 50 posters will be available for purchase. Each poster is hand numbered and signed by the artist.

The Abraham Art Gallery will also be open with the 154th International Awards Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society on display. The Jimmy Dean Museum will be open for tours until 6:30 p.m., and WBU will also be holding a yard sale at McDonald Hall in conjunction with the Festival.

The Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival is sponsored by GO TEXAN, the City of Plainview and Wayland Baptist University, along with a number of local businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.jimmydeanmuseum.com.

