Vendors sell goods at Wolfforth Farmers Market

WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Saturday, local vendors set up their shop at the Wolfforth Farmers Market.

The market is open all year and is both indoors and outdoors.

One local vendor, Dalton Reddell, sells badges, t-shirts, and plush toys. He is an experienced salesman with his business, called DSR Custom Designs.

“We’ve been doing this for four to five years I’d say,” Reddell said.

With the support of his family, he runs his shop at the Wolfforth Farmers Market, where everything on his shelf is homemade.

“We do the designs and then for keychains we do the sewing and clip on the keychains and key rings,” Reddell said.

Reddell, who has autism, said every purchase helps him pay for college.

“As you know, as everyone knows when they’re ready for college, it’s gonna take a lot of money to get in and most college students, they don’t make much,” Reddell said.

Next door, Tierras Planas Roasters co-owner, Kerry Mayfield, said their store has come a long way since they’ve started. Their original storefront was just a tent.

“Watching the progression from April 2018, through November and December when we got our little our little boxes that we’re in now and having electricity,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said getting there doesn’t come without hard work. He begins their work week on Tuesdays. Now, Tierra Planas Roasters has made it to local coffee shops.

“I love what I do. I love being able to bring these coffees in and for me,try something new, try something exotic really but alos to bring htose out to people who haven’t had the opportunity to taste them,” Mayfield said.

To find their products, visit their website.