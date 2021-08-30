Verbal altercation escalated to shooting in Central Lubbock, police say

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person suffered serious injuries after reports of a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Central Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

At approximately 1:11 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of 45th Street for reports of an altercation that escalated to the shooting, police said.

According to police, Roy Mendoza, 52, went outside the home to confront several suspects who were outside and the verbal altercation began.

The altercation then moved to the streets in front of the home, when shots were fired at Mendoza, police said.

Mendoza suffered a gunshot wound to his side and was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, no arrests were made in the case, which remained under investigation Monday.