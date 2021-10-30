Verbal altercation leads to shooting at Buffalo Springs Lake Saturday

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a shooting Saturday afternoon at Buffalo Springs Lake.

The incident was reported around 2:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Comanche Trail.

Buffalo Springs Lake General Manager Brandon Powell told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started as a verbal altercation between two men, according to the Buffalo Springs Lake Police Department.

The altercation continued to escalate, leading to a gun being discharged which struck one of the men in the foot.

The victim was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center.

Powell said the shooter was taken into custody and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.



The man faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This article will be updated as we receive additional details from authorities.



