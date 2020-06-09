Very high and extreme fire danger for our area on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and the South Plains face very high and extreme fire danger on Tuesday according to the Wildland Fire Assessment System.

The forecast called for wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour with sustained winds out of the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour. The high temperature for Tuesday was forecast to be in the lower 80’s.

The most recent drought map on June 4 from the National Drought Mitigation Center showed parts of the South Plains to be abnormally dry and parts to be in moderate drought.