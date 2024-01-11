LUBBOCK, Texas — When it comes to the Lubbock rental market, Oscar Armendariz, department head for property management with Coldwell Banker, tells us we’re coming off on a unique year.

“Normally there is a little bit of an inverse relationship,” Armendariz described. “When you start seeing a softening in the sales market, typically you start seeing the rental market getting a lot stronger; we didn’t really see that.”

There was, however, a 10% increase in properties on the market, and an 18% jump in properties leased from 2022-2023. According to Armendariz, this rise in renters and rentals prevented prices from skyrocketing.

Incoming President of the Lubbock Association of Realtors, Michael Hutton, said the average cost to rent a home in Lubbock is just under 14 hundred dollars a month.

“It’s about $50 higher than [2022], and that’s not that’s not abnormal at all,” Hutton said. “That’s normal growth.”

More people are choosing to rent a home, but even with higher interest rates affecting landlords and property owners, renters shouldn’t see too much of a spike in prices. That’s because typically, more rental options often mean better competition.

“I would say that renters should be happy that, you know, the rents are only going to probably increase at a rate between 3 to 5% this year,” Armedariz predicted. “It’s a lot better than say from 2020 when they actually started seeing some rent and rates increasing, you know, ten or 15%.”

At the same time, other expenses have gone up too.

“The insurance rates are increasing significantly as well, and so owners can’t necessarily always just pass that increase down because it will cause vacancy knowing that there’s some other options,” Armandariz said. “And so again, it’s that healthy balance.”

Either way, Lubbock is still one of the most affordable places to rent or own a home compared to other larger metro areas.

“[It’s] way more affordable,” Armandariz said. “In this area, we’re very lucky to have the types of homes they have. You’re generally not going to have homes that are 150 years old and kind of barely hanging on… it’s going to be a much more affordable and better type product.”

While there are a lot of online resources, both experts recommend reaching out to a real estate professional for guidance on rental properties, or any other areas of the market as well.