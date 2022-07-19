Kaysha Eades, Co-owner of LBK Party Rentals, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their up and coming small business.

Eades, her husband Matthew, her brother Bryson Fuller and her sister-in-law Amber own the rental service together. Her husband currently serves in the military, her brother retired from service, and both Eades and Amber work in healthcare.

They offer both bounce houses and water inflatables for birthday parties, reunions, fundraisers, backyard BBQ’s, holiday get-togethers, college games, school events and more.

“Planning a special event is stressful enough,” their website reads. “The last thing you want to do is worry. We have you covered with affordable, high quality, well maintained inflatables! As a small, family-owned company, our goal is to make sure your event is goes as smooth as possible. That’s why we offer fair prices on all our party rentals. As a veteran-owned business, we take pride in being reliable, honest and respectful at every turn.”

They offer free estimates by calling 806-470-9256. Find out more on their Facebook, instagram or by sending an email to lbkpartyrentals@gmail.com.