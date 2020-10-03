Veteran groups honor city with special gift

LUBBOCK, Texas — Veteran groups held a special ceremony at the Silent Wings Museum to present a gift to the City of Lubbock for working with veteran groups.

The gift was a photo that reflected an infamous scene of the battle of Iwo Jima. It was also autographed by 97-year-old Woody Wilson, the only surviving Medal of Honor hero in Iwo Jima.

Steven Oien, commander for Chapter 0900 of the Military Purple Heart, said the gift to the city was all in part to say thank you for helping bring the Monument of Courage to the Hub City.

He said the significance of Wilson’s signature and the photo is that Wilson has been instrumental in bringing Gold Star monuments around the country.

“[Our] particular monument for the Gold Star families was the 62nd one completed in the U.S.,” he said.”

Benny Guerrero, Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said he’s grateful to live in a city that honors sacrifice.

“We get to actually have a say so in how the community treats its veterans,” he said. “The importance of treating our veterans with respect ensures that our future generations are motivated and inspired to join and keep us free.”

He said veterans groups are continuing to work with the city on more projects. One of the projects includes brining a veteran cemetery to the city, and the other includes helping veterans with PTSD.

“We are working on a veterans court to ensure that those veterans that get minor infractions against the law, that are related to maybe PTSD that the city gives them an opportunity [to] get help before they actually punish them criminally.”