LUBBOCK, Texas — A local non-profit veteran organization, The Patriot Guard Riders of Lubbock, will aim to raise money by riding around the 26-mile long Loop 289, completing 60 laps for a total of 1,560 miles. The event, Lubbock Loop Iron Butt Ride for Veterans, will take place on Wednesday.

The trek will begin and end at the Circle K on Indiana Avenue and the South Loop at 6:00 a.m. The rider will take fuel breaks every 12 laps, and additional stops to stretch, eat and use the restroom when necessary, according to the Lubbock Patriot Guard Riders.

Interested donors can either make a one-time donation, pledge between $0.01 and $0.15 per mile or make a custom pledge of their choice. According to the organization, a GPS tracker will confirm the miles ridden.

Lubbock Patriot Guard Riders raises money for flags used at veterans’ events and funerals, plaques and bibles for veterans’ families and local vets in need.

To help the campaign reach its goal, click here.