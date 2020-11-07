Veteran receives mortgage free home

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local veteran and his family are celebrated Friday in the comfort of their new home custom-built, mortgage-free home, gifted to them by West Texas Hero Homes, H-E-B and Operation Family Homes.

Russell Snodgrass served in the navy, spending six years serving the United States. He suffered serious injuries to his back and a traumatic brain injury while deployed in Korea and Iraq and was honorably discharged in 2005.

Since then, his injuries have worsened. He is at risk of being permanently wheelchair-bound.

But in March, his luck turned when he and his family found out that they would be gifted the custom-built mortgage-free home.

“I never expected it would be us, but we are grateful and happy,” said Russell Snodgrass.

West Texas Hero Homes, H-E-B and Operation Family Homes, all coming together to make this home possible

“It’s really our way to give back a little bit to the veterans who have given so much to us,” said Executive vice president for the Northwest food truck division of H-E-B, Juan-Carlos Ruck.

The Snodgrass family says that this home relieves them of some financial stress and has enough space for their family to grow.

“This alone relieves so much stress that the fact that the doorways and hallways are wider helps with movement for him if we need it when we need it and space for the kids. It’s just peace of mind, which is priceless,” said Russell’s wife, Ashley Snodgrass.

The family is now settling in and thrilled to spend their first night in their new home.

“It’s ours, and that’s pretty amazing,” said Russell.

West Texas Home Heroes has built seven new homes that have been gifted to a veteran, and they plan to give another home to a local first responder injured in the line of duty in the near future.