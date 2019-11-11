Veterans Day: Free food and services for active-duty personnel and veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas — To all Veterans, thank you for your service!

Enjoy this special day that is all about you.

Below are some discounts and offers for various restaurants and retailers around the Hub City.

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu Monday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of boneless wings and fries Monday.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu Monday.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy-one-get-one free Monday, in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza Monday.

Cicis: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and coupon.

Cotton Patch Cafe: Free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken Monday. Also, vets and active military will get an American flag pin and the restaurant is introducing an ongoing 10% military discount.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Monday. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’: Free doughnut Monday.

Hooters: Free meal from a special menu Monday.

IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

McAlister’s Deli: Receive a complimentary entrée, drink and dessert.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Free six ounces of frozen yogurt Monday.

Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu Monday.

On The Border: Free combo meal Monday.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Monday for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant Monday.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries Monday.

Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee Monday.

Taco Casa: Taco Casa is offering your choice of one super item and a small drink or two regular menu items and a small drink.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Bed Bath and Beyond: 25% OFF your entire in-store shopping cart for a full weekend of Veterans Day holiday shopping from Saturday, Nov. 9th through Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Walgreens: 20% off eligible regular priced items in-store with Balance ® Rewards card

Target: 10% military discount on a purchase made in-store and online at Target.com from Nov. 3-11, 2019

7-11: Free Big Gulp, Slurpee, or medium coffee.

Texomahomepage.com contributed to this article.