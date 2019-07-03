Veterans urging the public to respect the flag during festivities

LUBBOCK, Texas — Veterans are urging the public to respect both the flag and the veterans during Fourth of July festivities.

According to Veterans of Foreign Wars, it can be disrespectful to those who have served if the public does not stand during the honor guard procession during the parade on Broadway.

“To you that flag might be a piece of cloth, but to my brothers and sisters in arms it’s everything that we stood and died for,” said Benny Guerrero, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Since many veterans suffer from PTSD, he said ‘unexpected’ fireworks can cause unpleasant memories from their time serving abroad.

They’re asking people to not only follow city ordinances about firework laws, but to refrain setting them off near veteran homes.

“It sounds like a gunshot to some of these guys,” Guerrero said. “It takes them a moment to realize where they are, and during this time they should feel nothing but at home during this day.”

Above all, veterans ask everyone to thank a veteran for their time and service.