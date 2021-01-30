Vexus Fiber to award $25K in tuition scholarships to rural Texas high school graduates

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Vexus Fiber:

Vexus Fiber, (“Vexus”) a leading provider of fiber-based residential and commercial internet and telecommunications solutions, is thrilled to announce they will be giving away $25,000 in tuition scholarships to Texas High School Seniors that are completing their education in a rural community served by the organization. The Vexus Scholarship Program is designed to provide financial assistance to students who have a desire to further their education so that they can acquire the knowledge and skills to better prepare for the future.

High School Seniors and nontraditional students completing their high school education residing in Abernathy, Brownfield, Burkburnett, Canyon, Colorado City, Hale Center, Iowa Park, Lamesa, Levelland, Littlefield, Meadow, Morton, New Deal, Olton, Pampa, Ropesville, Slaton, Smyer, Whitharral and Wilson are invited to apply. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of prominent business leaders from the Lubbock community. This year the committee will award five $5,000 tuition scholarships to very deserving students.

The intent of the program is to encourage civic responsibility and scholastic achievement in the youth of the rural communities Vexus serves. To apply, students must submit a completed application, two letters of recommendation, and an essay briefly describing their plans for the future.

Jim Gleason, President and CEO of Vexus Fiber, noted, “At Vexus, it’s very important for us to build and give back to the communities we serve, and by awarding these scholarships we are able to do that. We are so excited to be able to offer even bigger scholarships this year to hopefully make the goal of higher education a little more attainable to students in our very own communities.”

Winners of the Vexus Scholarship will be notified in early May 2021 and invited to attend the Vexus Scholarship Program Award Ceremony held in the same month where they will be introduced and receive a certificate.

Established under Chapter 74 of the Texas Property Code, the program has awarded over $25,000 since its inception in 2017. For more information about the Vexus Scholarship Program and to download the application packet, please visit www.vexusfiber.com/scholarship.

