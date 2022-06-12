LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters battled a reported structure fire just south of Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the area of US Highway 87 and Farm-to-Market Road 1585.

According to reports, a trailer caught fire and was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived on scene.

Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department both responded to the blaze. The Wolfforth Volunteer Fire Departments was also requested, but it’s unclear if their department actually responded as well.

A large smoke plume from the fire was visible for a time to the south and southeast of Lubbock.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer was informed by authorities the trailer was abandoned.

