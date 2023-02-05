LUBBOCK, COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal responded to a fire in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 Sunday afternoon. Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

5000 block of North County Road 1770 (Nexstar/Staff)

5000 block of North County Road 1770 (Nexstar/Staff)

“When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed,” LCSO said. “Everyone in the home [was] able to make it out safely. Multiple people have been displaced due to the fire. Red Cross was notified and is assisting.”

LCSO said the cause of the fire was still unknown. No injuries were reported.

“This is still an ongoing investigation,” LCSO said.