The following is a press release from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock VFW Post 2466 Chief of Staff, Benny Guerrero, who also serves as VFW National Legislative Committee Member for the Texas VFW, will travel to Washington DC to advocate for veterans in the halls of Congress, at the Legislative Conference. Guerrero is scheduled to meet with nine Texas congressional representatives in order to push for legislation that supports veterans and their families. Agenda items for the Legislative Conference include mental health, health care access, transition assistance and military quality of life to name of few.

Guerrero recently traveled throughout the state of Texas to encourage veterans and their families to contact US Senators in order to get them to pass the Pact Act. The Pact Act was a new law that expands the VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic exposures from all wars since Vietnam. The Pact Act passed through the Senate and was signed into law by President Biden on 10 August 2022. This new law provides some relief to over 3 million veterans.

Guerrero will provide an after-action report to the veterans in the area upon his return.

Please contact Lubbock VFW Commander Dan Rich drichfmcr@sbcglobal.net or (806) 773-1416.

(Press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466)