VFW Post 2466 hosting memorial service Saturday for MIA WWII U.S. AAC SSgt Harvey Lee Cartrite

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

A Memorial Service honoring MISSING IN ACTION WWII US Army-Air Corps SSgt Harvey Lee Cartrite at 10:00 AM Saturday 8 May 2021 at the Lubbock VFW located at 501 114th St. Lubbock, Texas. A Purple Heart Medal and US Flag will be presented to his youngest GOLD STAR BROTHER Kent Cartrite who is driving in from Sunray, Texas.

Memorial Service will include, the assembling of the Soldiers Cross, Missing In Action ceremony, Roll Call, Flag Presentation, Laying of Wreathe, 21 Gun Salute and Taps.

SSgt Cartrite was a door gunner with the 412th Bombardment Squadron, 95th Bombardment Group operating in Europe. He was shot down over the Baltic Sea and was identified at Missing In Action on 11 April 1944. Because his remains were never recovered, he continues to be listed in the registry in the Defense Personnel Accounting Agency (DPAA) as MIA.

I’ve included supporting documentation for the Missing In Action Soldier. His Gold Star Brother and 5 nephews are traveling 3 1/2 hours to Lubbock to attend the ceremony.

Open to the public.

Point of contact is Benny Guerrero at 760 470 1154.

(News release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466)