VFW Post 2466 to honor LISD teacher recently named a Texas VFW Teacher of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

At 10:00 AM, on Friday, 28 January 2022, we will be honoring the Texas VFW Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Melissa Funk. Program is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM. Location: 3006 78th St, Lubbock, Texas 79423.

Teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism are prime candidates for this award. For example, do you know a teacher who plans field trips to city hall or organizes community volunteer projects? Maybe you know an instructor who invites veterans into the classroom to discuss their military experiences. Perhaps you are familiar with a teacher who fosters the development of democratic values and beliefs through special projects. If you know of such a teacher, honor him or her today by nominating them for the VFW Teacher of the Year program. The nominations must be received by the Lubbock VFW Post 2466 no later than October 31, 2022.

The Principal at Waters Elementary School, Mrs. Linda Landin nominated Mrs. Funk for VFW Teacher of the Year program K-5 category. This was based on her dedication to teaching and mentoring her students in patriotism, civic responsibilities, performing community service, honoring the sacrifice of veterans through an outreach program and in encouraging students to attend and support memorial observances. The judging for her nomination began at Lubbock VFW Post 2466 and advanced to VFW District 9 which covers thirty-eight counties. Placing 1st at District, her nomination was advanced to the Department of Texas VFW in Austin. On Saturday, January 22, 2022, aboard the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, Mrs. Funk was named the winner of the Texas VFW Teacher of the Year program, K-5. Her package has been forwarded to VFW National Headquarters where she will compete for the Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher program.

Knowing the true impact our educators make in the lives of our children, Lubbock VFW Post 2466 continues to make character development a priority in our community. We visit schools and youth groups encouraging our community to participate in the VFW Essay writing contests, Teacher of the Year Awards and Youth Scout of the Year program. These are designed to foster patriotism, service to others and to honor the educators who promote patriotism in their daily lives. VFW Youth Activities Committee Chairman has dedicated most of his off-duty time to promoting the programs and recognizing those in our community who go the extra mile.

Please contact Lubbock VFW Commander Benny Guerrero at vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com or (760) 470 1154 for additional information.

