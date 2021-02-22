VFW Post 2466 to honor Lubbock Co. student awarded $6K scholarship from the Texas VFW

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, we will be honoring Voice of Democracy (VOD) Post level and District level winner, Emily Hill. Program is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM. Location: 501 E. CR 7300 (East of 114th and Tahoka Hwy 87).

Emily accomplished something never achieved by a Lubbock VFW Post 2466 entry. She placed sixth (6th) in 2020 out of 24 Districts at Department of Texas VFW competition. This year, (2021) as a successive two-year back-to-back winner, she placed fourth (4th) at State. Her essay and recording brought great credit to herself, Lubbock VFW Post 2466 and Texas VFW District 9.

Knowing the true impacts our educators have in our children’s lives, Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars continues to make character development a priority in our community by visiting schools and youth groups and encouraging our community to participate in the VFW Essay writing contest, Teacher of the Year Awards and Youth Scout of the Year program. These are designed to foster patriotism, service to others and to honor the educators who promote patriotism in their daily lives. VFW Youth Activities Committee Chairman, has dedicated most of his off-duty time to promoting the programs and recognizing those in our community who go the extra mile.

Lubbock VFW has been leading the way in the state of Texas in these programs for the past four years. Last year, we had the 1st place winner for the Patriot’s Pen category and a 6th place finisher for the Voice of Democracy category. The amount of scholarship money awarded was over $5,000.

Please contact Lubbock VFW Commander Benny Guerrero at vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com or (760) 470 1154.

