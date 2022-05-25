LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System:

Today [Wednesday], the Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels – low, medium, and high – align with CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests.

Starting this week, the Lubbock VA Clinic is at level Medium. The VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays.

“Our local Veterans are resolute about receiving their care at our facility and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, AVAHCS Director. “Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community.”

Masks are required regardless of the level, but requirements for self-screening, visitation, and physical distancing vary:

Low:

Masks are required Self-screening is required Visitors are welcome Physical distancing is not required

Medium:

Masks are required Self-screening is required Visitors are welcome Physical distancing is not required

High:

Masks are required Self-screening is required Only caregivers of Veterans welcome Physical distancing is required

Please visit https://www.va.gov/amarillo-health-care/locations/ for current protection levels before your next visit. If patients or visitors are heading to a VA facility in another county, they should check with that health facility to determine the facility’s VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.

Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels. For more information, please contact Linnea Shirley at amarillopublicaffairs@va.gov or 806-472-3404.

(Press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System)