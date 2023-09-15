LUBBOCK, Texas — Joseph James, 30, was arrested and accused of attacking someone with a “large knife” during a robbery at the Cameron Court Apartments, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Court records said police were called to the 3600 block of Marshall Street on Wednesday. According to court documents, the victim parked at the apartments and James approached while he was sitting in his car. Court records said the victim told police James had a knife and cut him twice. The victim said he tried to grab his own gun for protection but couldn’t get it in time, according to court documents.

As the victim ran to a nearby residence to get help, court records said James took his gun, vehicle, keys, phone and other belongings. Later that evening, an officer saw a car in the 4900 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway with a folded license plate and started a traffic stop. Court records said the officer identified the driver as James and discovered he was in the stolen vehicle.

“There was blood in multiple places of the vehicle,” court records stated. Police recovered the stolen property and discovered “suspected cocaine” in the car, court records said.

James was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Theft of a Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and other charges. As of Friday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $95,000.