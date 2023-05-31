LUBBOCK, Texas — Two men were arrested on Tuesday for an Aggravated Assault that left a victim with “multiple wounds” and “bleeding,” according to an affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Johnathan Arguello, 27, and Jasmin Brooks, 22, got into an altercation that began after the victim “made advancements” on another resident at their apartment complex.

At 1:12 a.m., police were called to an apartment at 5225 4th Street for a domestic disturbance.

Arguello was exiting the apartment with blood on his shirt, LPD said; he was detained. Brooks was sitting on the couch, also with a blood-stained shirt; police detained him too.

The victim was found in the back of the apartment not fully conscious, the affidavit said, with a visible laceration on his ear and swelling around his eyes. He told LPD “someone beat my ass,” but was too injured to give more information.

Next, a witness told police that Arguello, Brooks and the victim had been at her residence. She said the detainees left without the victim and that’s when he made “advancements” towards her. After the victim left, the witness told Arguello what had happened. According to the affidavit, the two went to confront the victim.

“Things got out of control” Arguello told LPD. He also told police he was not a snitch when asked who had assaulted the victim. Brooks said he did not assault the victim, but tried to help the victim – his knuckles were swollen, according to the affidavit.

It was also determined later that both men had initially given fake names to the police.

Brooks and Arguello remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center each on $75,000 bonds as of Wednesday.