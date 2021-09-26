Victim dies after being struck by vehicle Saturday night

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday night collision involving a pedestrian that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of 50th Street at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, September 25th for reports of a collision with injuries involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian, 63 year-old Juan Molina with life-threatening injuries. Molina was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Molina was walking in the roadway of 50th Street when he was struck by an SUV.

No one in the vehicle suffered any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.