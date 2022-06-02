LUBBOCK, Texas — A Tuesday afternoon pedestrian crash in the 3800 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway turned fatal, according to the family of the crash victim.

Police said Johnathon Lopez, 26, was struck by a car while he was trying to cross the Marsha Sharp Freeway on foot at 1:25 p.m.

Lopez was initially taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities said the investigation was ongoing.

The family told EverythingLubbock.com by phone that Lopez passed away early Thursday morning. The victim’s family also established a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

CORRECTION: The headline was corrected to attribute the newest information to the family.