LUBBOCK, Texas — A Tuesday night pedestrian crash in South Lubbock turned fatal, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Estevan Flores Jr., 23, was traveling westbound in the 2700 block of 82nd Street.

A pedestrian, identified as Gerardo Rios Jr., was crossing 82nd Street when he was hit by the Camaro.

LPD said Flores was taken to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries. Rios was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 9:18 p.m. May 10 in the 2700 block of 82nd Street.

A Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 23-year-old Estevan Flores Jr., was traveling westbound in the 2700 block of 82nd Street. A pedestrian, identified as Gerardo Rios Jr., was crossing 82nd street from north to south when the Camaro struck Rios.

Flores was taken by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries, and Rios was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Rios was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is on-going.

End of release.