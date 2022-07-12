LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died after a motorcycle crash at 50th Street and Avenue D on Sunday, July 3, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Authorities were called at 2:08 a.m. for a crash with an SUV and a motorcycle. Police said Craig Ross, 52, was originally taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

LPD said Ross died on Sunday, July 10.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning collision in East Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue D at 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 3rd for reports of a collision with injuries involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers located 52-year-old Craig Ross with serious injuries. Ross was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Ross, who was driving the motorcycle, was traveling east in the 400 block of 50th Street, when the motorcycle collided with an SUV, driven by 31-year-old Darlena Williams, as it was turning south onto Avenue D.

Williams and her passenger, 29-year-old Chron Taylor, suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

End of release.