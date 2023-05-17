LUBBOCK, Texas — A man shot in the parking lot of a South Lubbock variety store drove himself to the hospital, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the LPD, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 9600 block of University Avenue at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The police report said the witness saw two suspects get out of a gold car and approach a black passenger car. The witness told police she was working at the store when she heard a gunshot.

The witness also told police the black car “started to back up” and it appeared “at least one round [was] fired in the direction of the driver. The two suspects left the scene and went southbound on University Avenue.

The report said the victim told officers he was scared and “drove himself to the hospital.” The report described the victim as “uncooperative” with questions about the shooting.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his upper right arm and right side. Officer also found blood on the driver seat and on the center console. LPD previously told EverythingLubbock.com the victim was in stable condition.