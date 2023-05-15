LUBBOCK, Texas — Iza Wilson, 20, was arrested on Sunday in connection to a February robbery at the Black Diamond Game Room in Lubbock County, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Online jail records showed Wilson was arrested in the 2100 block of 34th Street.

Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office responded to an aggravated robbery in the 1500 block of East FM 1585 on February 15. According to court records, a woman identified as Marisela Harris, 26, entered the building and played a few games. As she left, court records stated Harris opened the door for two men armed with semi-automatic pistols to come inside.

According to court records, an employee noticed and tried to shut the door, but one of the suspects threw her “to the ground with great force.” Court documents said a male employee “locked himself in a closet, leaving a [female employee] inside the game room alone with the two armed gunmen.”

While inside, the gunmen ripped a money carrier off the employee and “forcefully dragged” the woman to the other side of the building using her hair and shirt. The suspects could not open the door, so they shot at the locking mechanism until they were able to leave. Court records said they took about $600.

Harris was arrested after she gave a “full confession” to authorities back in February, court records stated. According to court documents, Harris said she was the driver during the incident. Harris told deputies that Wilson and another suspect were also involved, court records said.

Harris and Wilson were both charged with aggravated robbery and remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon. Harris’s bond was set at $75,000 and Wilson’s bond was a combined $102,500. Details on the third suspect were not immediately available.