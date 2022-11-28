LUBBOCK, Texas — A person was found after a house fire Monday afternoon at 106th Street and Elgin Avenue. Officials had not yet confirmed how seriously the person was injured.

A photojournalist at scene reported EMS took one patient. The photojournalist also reported the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Near 106th Street and Elgin Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called at about 1:40. LFR immediately called for help from Lubbock Police and LPD confirmed there was a “domestic disturbance” right before the fire.

After this story was initially published, LFR provided an update and said the injured person was not inside the house when firefighters arrived. The person was taken to University Medical Center, but information on the level of injury was still not known.

