LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in an aggravated robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Clovis Road that occurred on September 3.

Police said an employee was hit by a vehicle and had minor injuries. Use the video player above to watch surveillance video provided by LPD.

The Lubbock Police Department Robbery Squad is seeking information regarding an aggravated robbery.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to reports of a Robbery from an off-duty officer at a business in the 1800 block of Clovis Road, at 1:36 p.m. on September 3rd.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears an employee was behind a jewelry counter when an unknown black male approached the counter and requested to try on a ring. The suspect placed the ring on his hand and ran towards the exit, with the employee following. The suspect entered a vehicle being driven by a Hispanic female. At that point, the employee approached the vehicle in an attempt to retrieve the property, at which time the driver of the vehicle drove toward the employee, striking him.

The employee suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the identities, or location of the suspects are encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Detective David Schreiber at (806) 775-2414. Callers may remain anonymous.

