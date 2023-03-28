LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified the victim killed in a shooting on Monday night in the 2700 block of 25th Street as Michael Stevens, 51. Police also said two juveniles were taken into custody and charged with murder.

LPD said officers were called to check on someone in the area at 7:58 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located Stevens in a vehicle in an alley with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” LPD stated in a press release.

LPD said it appeared two 16-year-old boys were robbing Stevens at gunpoint when he was shot. The teens were taken into custody before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

