(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the Hobbs Police Department)

HOBBS, N.M.— The Hobbs Police Department identified the victim killed in a hit-and-run on Friday according to a press release.

The victim was identified as Delilah Ybarra, 19, of Hobbs. The press release said HPD is looking for a black Nissan Rouge with “heavy front end damage.”

It was previously reported that a person was found dead on the side of road near the intersection French and Sanger in Hobbs on Friday morning.