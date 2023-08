LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in a crash involving a sign at 29th Drive and Slide Road on Saturday as 28-year-old Timothy Johnston.

LPD said that Johnston was traveling south in the 2800 block of Slide Road. LPD said he lost control and slid across the roadway before striking a curb and then a sign in a gas station parking lot.

Johnston was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries, LPD said.