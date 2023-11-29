LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Wednesday morning collision in North Lubbock as 51-year-old Brenda Valdez dead.

Officers were called to Clovis Road and North Loop 289 at 7:57 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries, according to LPD.

LPD said through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a truck tractor pulling a trailer was stopped at a red light in the 3400 block of Clovis Highway. A SUV driven by Valdez was traveling east in the 3400 block of Clovis Highway when it struck the back of the tractor trailer, according to LPD.

LPD said Valdez was pronounced deceased at the scene.