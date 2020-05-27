Victim identified in overnight motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a motorcycle and passenger car were involved in a crash that left one man seriously injured, according to a press release from Lubbock Police Department.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car that occurred in the 2500 block of 82nd Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. May 26.

A motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 2500 block of 82nd Street while a passenger car was driving westbound in the same block. The passenger car made a left hand turn attempting to turn into a private drive and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Jason Fields, was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the passenger car, 25-year-old Christopher Young, had no injuries.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

