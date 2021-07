LUBBOCK, Texas — The victim in a rollover crash on the ATV trails near Buffalo Springs Lake was identified Monday as a 38-year-old woman from Seminole.

The victim, identified by officials as Elizabeth Peters Teichroeb, was driving a Jeep on the trails and it rolled over, according to officials with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

Her body was discovered when another crash happened nearby Sunday morning, according to TWPD.