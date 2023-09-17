LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified the victim killed in a shooting in East Lubbock on Saturday as Levone Madden, 49.

The shooting took place in the 2600 block of Ivory Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Levone was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died. A second victim, later identified as Martha Maden, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to UMC.

According to LPD, officers received a shots fired call at the 2600 block of Ivory Avenue and discovered Levone and Martha with gunshot wounds. Upon initial investigation, Levone and Phenix Burns were involved in an argument after socializing all day, LPD said.

According to the release, the argument resulted in Madden and Burns shooting at one another, which led to Martha being struck by gunfire. Burns was also shot and taken to UMC by private vehicle with moderate injuries.

LPD said no arrests had been made, and the investigation was ongoing.