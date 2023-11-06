LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report from the Lubbock Police Department detailed an incident involving a man holding a gun to a woman’s head in the 4600 block of Itasca Street on Friday.

According to the report, officers arrived at the area and were met with Juan Ismael Castillo-Ramos, who said, “Everything was ok.” Officers told Ramos they needed to speak with the victim and her children to verify there was no issue. The victim stepped out of the house, and said “everything was not okay.”

Ramos was patted down by officers and found a gun with a round in the chamber and marijuana, according to the report. The victim said Ramos had been “seeing people inside of the house that aren’t there” for three months.

The report also said the victim told officers Ramos had been physically abusive to her and placed a gun to her head several times over three months. She also told officers she was talking on the phone to her brother when Ramos “placed [his] arm around [the victim] and held a gun to [her] back.”

The victim said Ramos could’ve pulled the trigger due to Ramos seeing people who weren’t there.

Ramos was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and drug possession. As of Monday afternoon, he remained at the LCDC on a $75,000 bond.