Victim in officer-involved shooting dies, LPD says

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers responded to a criminal mischief call at Aspen Village Apartments, located at 5416 50th Street.

Officers arrived on scene at 6:17 p.m. and approached the apartment referenced in the call. The subject answered the door with a weapon and the responding officer discharged their firearm, striking the armed individual.

EMS responded and transported the individual to UMC where they were later pronounced deceased.

This case remains under investigation.